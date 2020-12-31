Andy Murray has pulled out of the Delray Beach Open to minimize his coronavirus risk as he looks ahead to the Australian Open.

The 33-year-old Murray said he was concerned about "the increase in COVID rates and the transatlantic flights involved" with traveling to the Florida tournament that begins Monday.

The five-time Australian Open runner-up was given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year.

Murray, a former top-ranked player, has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.

Murray made a teary retirement announcement in Melbourne two years ago before undergoing a second round of surgeries to extend his career.