The WTA announced its latest schedule for the 2021 season through July on Tuesday. The revised calendar includes the French Open and Wimbledon in their traditional spots, with start dates of May 23 and June 28, respectively.

The WTA had previously shared its calendar for the first seven weeks of the season -- starting this week in Abu Dhabi and through the Australian Open. The year's first major has been delayed three weeks but is set to get underway on Feb. 8.

Following Melbourne, events will then be held in Doha, Lyon, Dubai, Guadalajara, St. Petersburg and Monterrey.

The BNP Paribas Open, often called the sport's "fifth major," has been postponed. Typically played in March in Indian Wells, California, the event was the first tournament to be canceled during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and tournament officials had previously said they were working on finding a new date for 2021.

The Miami Open, typically the second event of the "Sunshine Swing" after Indian Wells, will be played and is scheduled to begin on March 22. Much of the announced season beyond that follows the traditional WTA calendar, with clay and grass tournaments leading into the two majors.

The WTA said the remainder of the season will be announced "in due course."

The ATP previously shared its calendar through the Miami Open and indicated there would be little change from the typical spring season beyond that.

"All subsequent sections of the 2021 calendar, beginning with the spring clay-court season from week 14, remain unchanged at this time, with all tournaments planned to take place as originally scheduled," the ATP said in a statement last week.