Top seed Matteo Berrettini cruised into the quarterfinals of the Antalya Open with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Dimitar Kuzmanov.

The world No. 10 broke serve on five occasions to win the match in 68 minutes.

Berrettini will meet Alexander Bublik for a place in the last four after he overcame Frenchman Tristan Lamasine with a straight sets 6-2, 6-4 win.

"The more matches I play, the better I feel," Berrettini said. "The conditions are pretty slow here, so you need to make sure not be too passive like at the end of the second set.

"But besides that, I felt good. I played Bublik on the ATP Challenger Tour in Istanbul in 2017. He serves very well. He's unpredictable."

France's Jeremy Chardy also made his way into the last eight after beating Italian Fabio Fognini 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 7-6(5).

After winning a thrilling match which lasted almost three hours, Chardy will face Jan-Lennard Struff for a place in the semifinals.