Alexander Bublik produced one of the best performances of his career to reach the Antalya Open semifinals on Monday.

Bublik stunned top seed Matteo Berrettini and battled to a 7-6(6), 6-4 victory.

The No. 8 seed recorded 12 aces and saved five of six break points to win the match in one hour and 31 minutes.

"Getting to a semifinal in the first week of the season, and beating a couple of top players -- Matteo is a Top 10 player," Bublik said. "It's a great start."

Bublik will face Jeremy Chardy for a place in the final after the Frenchman came from a set down to secure a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(8) win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

Meanwhile, David Goffin booked his place into the last four with a straight sets win over Italian Stefano Travaglia.

Goffin, who has improved since working with new coach Germain Gigounon, is looking to claim the fifth ATP Tour title of his career.

The Belgian set up a semifinal with Australian Alex De Minaur who overcame sixth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.