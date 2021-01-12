DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- John Isner says he'll skip the Australian Open because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isner disclosed his decision Monday night after losing to fellow American Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open.

Isner, 35, has two young children and said he wanted his family to travel together to "make it as much fun as possible on the road ... because I won't be playing tennis forever.'' But that's not possible because of the virus, he said, and going to Australia this year would have meant too much time away from his family.

Isner, a former top-10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.