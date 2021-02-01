Coco Gauff didn't make it easy on herself in her first-round match at the WTA's Gippsland Trophy on Monday.

The 16-year-old American was up a service break in the second set and looked ready for straight-sets win until Jil Teichmann won the second-set tiebreaker. The players then went to a deciding-set tiebreaker before Gauff won 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5).

"All the training I did in the offseason meant that I could go three tough sets," Gauff said on court after the match.

In another match at the same tournament, Australian Destanee Aiava beat Chloe Paquet 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 after saving 14 of 15 break points.

In other Gippsland Trophy matches, French veteran Alize Cornet beat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. Cornet got an early break in the deciding set and fended off several comeback attempts by Tomljanovic, who is the No. 2-ranked Australian player behind world No. 1 Ash Barty.

Mayo Hibi beat Varvara Lepchenko 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1, and Katie Boulter had a 6-1, 6-3 win over Anna Kalinskaya.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.