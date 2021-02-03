Italy beat France, now for ATP Cup semis

Italy is the first team through to the ATP Cup semi-finals after completing a comprehensive day-two victory over France at Melbourne Park.

Fabio Fognini beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 7-6, (7-2) in Wednesday's opening singles rubber before Matteo Berrettini sealed the tie with a 6-4, 6-2 rout of Gael Monfils.

Italy remain unbeaten and assured of topping Group C following their 2-1 triumph over Austria on Tuesday.

Italy's Fabio Fognini helps Italy to a victory over France.

In Wednesday's other ties, Germany are playing Canada, Russia are up against Japan and Australia face Greece in the feature twilight fixture.

After losing to Spain on Tuesday night, Australia must win to keep their semi-final hopes flickering.

John Millman takes on world No. 462 Michail Pervolarakis in the opening match before Alex De Minaur squares off with the sixth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Group B tie could well come down to the doubles between Tsitsipas and Pervolarakis and Australia's team of John Peers and Luke Saville.