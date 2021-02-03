U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka extended her winning streak to 13 matches on Wednesday but only after riding out a stiff challenge from Katie Boulter to beat the Briton 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and reach the quarterfinals of the Gippsland Trophy.

Boulter beat American Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open warm-up and another upset looked on the cards when she matched her Japanese opponent's power-hitting to take the opening set on Margaret Court Arena.

The second seeded Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019, raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set but the 24-year-old Briton would not fold and had break points to put the stanza back on serve.

Naomi Osaka during her win over Katie Boulter. TPN/Getty Images

Osaka upped her return game considerably to wrest back the momentum and level up the match before running away with the third set and sealing a last eight tie against another Briton in Johanna Konta or Irina-Camelia Begu.

"After I lost the first set I thought I just want to fight as hard as I can," said Osaka, who is playing her first WTA tournament since securing her second title at Flushing Meadows in September.

"She was playing really amazing and I thought 'if I lose okay, but I have to give it my best shot'. I like to play long matches ... and I played a short match yesterday so maybe I made myself play a long match today."

Top seed and world No. 2 Simona Halep is in action in her third round match against German Laura Siegemund on the same court later on Wednesday.