Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley said Australian Open would start as planned next Monday despite a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages testing positive for COVID-19.

"We're absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"We are starting on Monday."

Tiley said the players and support staff who underwent quarantine in the Grand Hyatt hotel, where the infected man worked, would have their obligatory tests for the new coronavirus completed by Thursday evening.

The draw for the Grand Slam tournament had been postponed from Thursday to Friday, Tiley added.

"The draw was set for 6pm tonight (Thursday) but we've postponed it until tomorrow afternoon," Open boss Craig Tiley said.

"It will be a smaller version to what we've done before because the focus is to get the draw done and get it out there so everyone can start planning what they are doing Monday and who they are watching."