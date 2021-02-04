The WTA's Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina, will conduct its April tournament without fans because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Event organizers announced the decision Thursday. The tournament is traditionally the first clay-court tournament of the season.

The tournament was canceled last April because of the coronavirus and organizers began ticket sales in November for this year's event.

Tournament director Bob Moran said for the Volvo Car Open to comply with health and safety protocols, measures would have to begin this week. However, with the pandemic still affecting South Carolina, Moran said that's not possible.

Moran said those who purchased tickets for the tournament will be contacted about refunds. He also cited uncertainties about travel within and outside the United States as part of the decision.