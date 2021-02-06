Barty to face Muguruza in Yarra final

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will complete her Australian Open preparation by facing Garbine Muguruza after the Spaniard cruised into the final of the Yarra Valley Classic.

Muguruza was dominant from the outset in Saturday's semi-final, thumping Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-0.

AP Photo/Andy Brownbill

The 2020 Australian Open finalist said she would relish the opportunity to face Barty ahead of their respective Melbourne Park campaigns.

"It's always good to play the top players - especially the No.1 right now," Muguruza said post-match.

"We've had tough matches so I'm expecting another battle."

Barty had a walkover to the tournament decider after Serena Williams pulled out of their semi-final, citing a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Greece's Maria Sakkari ousted Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-2 to reach the semi-final of the Grampians Trophy.

Sakkari relished the support of the crowd, helping her recover from trailing 4-1 in the first set.

"I have my Greeks here, which feels great," Sakkari said post-match.

"That's the first thing I'm looking forward to when I come to Australia, so it was great."

"... Funnily enough, this is my home tournament.

"I don't have a professional tournament back home, so ... every time I come back to Australia, it feels like I'm at home."

Sakkari will next face Anett Kontaveit in the tournament's semi-final.

Kontaveit progressed directly to the final four after Victoria Azarenka pulled out of their clash with a lower back issue.

Earlier on Saturday, Australian Open favourite Naomi Osaka withdrew from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens, citing the need to manage a niggling shoulder injury ahead of her Open campaign.

As a result, Mertens has a walkover to the final of the Gippsland Trophy, where she will face the winner of Saturday's other semi-final between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Kaia Kanepi.