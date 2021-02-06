Ahead of the Australian Open starting Sunday, Serena Williams showed off her new Miami home for Architectural Digest.

The 14,500-square-foot, Spanish-Mediterranean-style home is not far from her parents and her sister Venus Williams, who helped design the home. Working with V Starr, Venus Williams' design firm, the two spent five years designing and renovating the home, according to the article.

Among the features in the home are heated floors, a sauna and a wine cellar. Serena's daughter, Olympia, has a room that features a custom-made castle bed. With 23 career Grand Slam titles, it's fitting, too, that Serena also has a trophy room in the house.

At her home north of Miami, Serena holds court in a house designed in collaboration with her sister Venus: https://t.co/h2jlsDlPn2 pic.twitter.com/HvHTMfqPyd — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) February 4, 2021

Serena offered a tour of the new home on Instagram:

Ranked No. 10 in the world, Serena opens the Australian Open on Sunday against Laura Siegemund.