MELBOURNE, Australia -- Nine Australians, including Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic and Ajla Tomljanovic kick off the action at Melbourne Park on Day 1 of the 2021 Australian Open.

Keep track of how all the locals are faring in the first Grand Slam of the year, right here with ESPN.

Corentin Moutet def. John Millman (AUS)

6-4, 6-7(4), 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Would it really be an Australian Open without a Millman five-setter? The perennial crowd favourite was two sets to one up in his match with Frenchman Moutet, but lost the final two sets to bow out in the first round of his home Slam for the first time since 2015.

Moutet looked all at sea midway through the match on Court 3, constantly arguing with the chair umpire and at one point smashing his racquet, but he was able to calm himself to eventually take the match in five sets.

John Millman in action in the first round of the 2021 Australian Open. BRANDON MALONE/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Bolt (AUS) def. Norbert Gombos

6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

He's back on the Melbourne Park courts and back playing his best tennis. Bolt, who reached the third round of the Australian Open in 2019, proved far too strong for Gombos on Court 5 on Monday afternoon, becoming the first home grown player to reach the second round.

The South Australian needed four sets to get the job done but felt in command of the contest throughout the match. Bolt will face the winner of Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic in a difficult second round assignment.

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) def. Misaki Doi

6-2, 6-1

Tomljanovic needed just 15 games and 71 minutes to dispatch Japan's Doi on John Cain Arena, securing her spot in the final 64.

The match was barely a contest with Tomljanovic winning 69 points to Doi's 46. Tomljanovic will play the winner of Simona Halep and Lizette Cabrera in Wednesday's second round.

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic booked her place in the second round at Melbourne Park. PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Marino def. Kim Birrell (AUS)

6-0, 6-7(9)

Birrell earned a wildcard entry into the 2021 Australian Open and was drawn alongside Canadian qualifier Marino. However, she was unable to capitalise and advance to the second round, falling in straight sets on Court 7.

After failing to win a single game in the opening set, Birrell rallied to take the second to a tiebreaker. She saved seven match points before Marino finally got the job done, 11-9, in a set which lasted 81 minutes.

Day 1 matches still to be decided:

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) vs. Simona Halep

It's a daunting task for Cabrera, taking on the world No. 2 and former Melbourne Park finalist in Halep. The pair will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs. Frederico Ferreira Silva

All eyes will be on the controversial Aussie when he takes on Portuguese qualifier Ferreira Silva in the final match on John Cain Arena.

James Duckworth (AUS) vs. Damir Dzumhur

Duckworth has been draw against Lucky Loser Dzumhur. The pair will play the final day match on Court 7.

Bernard Tomic (AUS) vs. Yuichi Sugita

Controversial Aussie Tomic is back in the tournament after a one-year absence and should fancy his chances of reaching the second round.

Marc Polmans (AUS) vs. Marton Fucsovics

It's a tough assignment for young Polmans who comes up against Fucsovics who has enjoyed a fair share of major success in recent years.