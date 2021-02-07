Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about his own tennis and table tennis skills, and his interactions with Nick Kyrgios. (1:49)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Nine Australians, including Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic and Ajla Tomljanovic kick off the action at Melbourne Park on Day 1 of the 2021 Australian Open.

Keep track of how all the locals are faring in the first Grand Slam of the year, right here with ESPN.

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) vs. Simona Halep

It's a daunting task for Cabrera, taking on the world No. 2 and former Melbourne Park finalist in Halep. The pair will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs. Misaki Doi

Doi has only ever won one singles match at the Australian Open and as a result Tomljanovic heads into the contest a significant favourite.

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs. Frederico Ferreira Silva

All eyes will be on the controversial Aussie when he takes on Portuguese qualifier Ferreira Silva in the final match on John Cain Arena.

John Millman (AUS) vs. Corentin Moutet

Likable Queenslander Millman opens his campaign against unheralded Frenchman Moutet at 11am on Court 3.

Alex Bolt (AUS) vs. Norbert Gombos

Bolt will be looking for another impressive Melbourne Park showing when he faces Gombos second up on Court 5.

Kim Birrell (AUS) vs. Rebecca Marino

Out on Court 7, wildcard Birrell takes on Canadian qualifier Marino.

James Duckworth (AUS) vs. Damir Dzumhur

Duckworth has been draw against Lucky Loser Dzumhur. The pair will play the final day match on Court 7.

Bernard Tomic (AUS) vs. Yuichi Sugita

Controversial Aussie Tomic is back in the tournament after a one-year absence and should fancy his chances of reaching the second round.

Marc Polmans (AUS) vs. Marton Fucsovics

It's a tough assignment for young Polmans who comes up against Fucsovics who has enjoyed a fair share of major success in recent years.