Serena Williams makes her 2021 Australian Open debut in style

While Tom Brady was making his case for the greatest athlete of all time on Sunday night, some 9,600 miles away, Serena Williams was saying, "Not so fast, pal."

With all due respect to Brady and his Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates, he wasn't the only G.O.A.T. in action Monday. Serena won the night with her on-court performance at the Australian Open, statement outfit and all-around world domination.

Before she had even played a single point in her first-round 6-1, 6-1 rout over Laura Siegemund, the 39-year-old had already appeared during that other sporting event in a memorable Super Bowl commercial for Michelob.

Soon after, the 23-time major champion got everyone talking, yet again, as she took the court wearing a colorful asymmetrical one-legged catsuit. She later said the look was inspired by the late track star Florence Griffith Joyner.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up," she said later. "Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing. This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is so brilliant.'"

While the catsuit doesn't currently seem available for purchase, Nike did introduce a series of T-shirts for fans celebrating Serena's legendary accomplishments and iconic status. Her husband Alexis Ohanian was even spotted wearing one in her box during the match.