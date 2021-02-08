        <
          Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios takes aim at team box during first-round match

          A clearly frustrated Nick Kyrgios let fly at his team box early in his Round 1 Australian Open match against Frederico Ferreira Silva, February 8, 2021 Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
          It didn't take long -- just two games in fact -- but Nick Kyrgios was back to his prickly best on John Cain Arena at the Australian Open on Monday evening [AEDT].

          Down a break at 0-2 in the first set against Portugal's Frederico Ferreira Silva, Kyrgios turned his attention to his player's box, loudly exclaiming: "Tell your girlfriend to get out of my box!"

          It's unclear who exactly he was referring to, but it proved the catalyst for a quick turnaround in fortunes; Kyrgios quickly broke back and evened the contest at 2-2, then muttering under his breath: "wonder why?"

          From there, the Australian was almost unstoppable, taking a 5-4 lead in the set before berating a member of the crowd for speaking between his opponent's first and second serves in the ninth game.

          "Be quiet bro, have some respect for the kid," Kyrgios said.

          He approached the chair umpire after the game, asking him loudly if he was going to do anything about it.

          Kyrgios went on to take the first set 6-4.

          The match continues.