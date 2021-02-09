Mere months ago, Melbourne was a shell of itself, with one of the world's harshest lockdowns imposed on citizens. Take a look at life in Melbourne during that time. (1:07)

Denis Shapovalov had to literally 'hold on' to beat Jannik Sinner in a thrilling Australian Open win over the Italian on Tuesday, having been left fuming after he was denied a request to take a bathroom break before the deciding fifth set.

"What happens if I go?" Canadian Shapovalov asked German umpire Nico Helwerth at Margaret Court Arena.

"Do I get a fine? I don't care!

"What do you mean I can't go? Are you going to disqualify me? I have to pee!

"I'm going to piss my pants! I'm going to piss in a bottle! You guys are not allowing players to piss? I don't understand this rule!"

Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning a set point in his Australian Open Men's Singles first-round match against Jannik Sinner at Melbourne Park. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Players are allowed two bathroom breaks per five-set match at the tournament, with the breaks permitted only between sets.

Shapovalov, the No. 11 seed, later told reporters that he was "blowing off steam."