MELBOURNE, Australia -- Five Aussie are in action on Day 3 of the Australian Open with the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic looking to book a place in the final 32.

Keep track of how all the locals are faring in the first Grand Slam of the year, right here with ESPN.

Completed matches:

Bernard Tomic (AUS) def. by Denis Shapovalov

6-1, 6-3, 6-2

Tomic ended a four-year Australian Open drought by winning on opening day at Melbourne Park, but the controversial Aussie was totally outclassed in his second round match against 11th seed Shapovalov.

The Canadian simply had too much power for Tomic, bossing the 28-year-old around the court from the opening game of the match. Shapovalov eventually wrapped it up in one hour and 47 minutes.

Bernard Tomic of Australia reacts after being dumped out of the Australian Open. Mike Owen/Getty Images

James Duckworth (AUS) def. by Felix Auger-Aliassime

6-4, 6-1, 6-2

It was a tough afternoon at the office for Duckworth, who fell in straight sets to rising star Auger-Aliassime. Duckworth couldn't force a break point opportunity for the entire match, while his opponent sent down 19 aces to the Aussie's three.

Regardless, Duckworth will be pleased with his tournament after he secured him first main draw win in Melbourne since 2015.

James Duckworth of Australia plays a forehand against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Men's Singles:

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs. Ugo Humbert

The controversial Aussie is back in action on Day 3 and will look to book a place in the third round when he takes on 29th seed Humbert. The pair have faced each other just once in ATP competition -- in Acapulco last year -- with the Frenchman getting the chocolates in the encounter after Kyrgios retired hurt.

Nick Kyrgios recovered from some early rust to defeat Frederico Ferreira Silva and advance to the second round of the Australian Open, February 8, 2021 PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Bolt (AUS) vs. Grigor Dimitrov

A four-set win over Norbert Gombos saw Bolt advance to the last 64 at his home Slam and if he can produce the same type of tennis again, we could be in for another boilover. Like many of his compatriots, Bolt lifts at Melbourne Park and is a tricky second round opponent for the 18th-seeded Dimitrov.

Women's Singles:

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs. Simona Halep

Things don't get much more difficult than a date against Halep, and unfortunately for Tomljanovic, that's exactly what she has on Wednesday. The duo have played each other on three occasions, with Halep winning each time.