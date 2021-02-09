A ball girl was sent home to recuperate after collapsing on court during the second day of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the first-round tie between South African Lloyd Harris and Denmark's Mikael Torpegaard on Court 16.

Play was interrupted while staff helped the girl off court for medical treatment.

"A ball kid was unwell during the first match on Court 16 today," a Tennis Australia representative told 7NEWS Australia.

"She was immediately attended to by the medical team and will rest at home as a precautionary measure. She will return to her ball kid duties later this week."

Harris overcame a slow start to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The temperature was a comfortable 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) in Melbourne.