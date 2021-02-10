Novak Djokovic beats Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. (0:30)

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic fended off a spirited challenge from Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the Australian Open, beating the young 23-year-old American 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3 in a 3 1/2-hour match.

Both players were on serve in the fourth set and looked headed for another tiebreaker when Tiafoe was given a time violation on his serve. He lost his temper -- and then his serve -- to fall behind 3-4. He didn't win another game in the match.

Though Tiafoe played an aggressive match, Djokovic was better when it mattered. He had the edge in terms of winners (56-49) and converted five break points to just two for Tiafoe.

Djokovic had lost in the second round only once at Melbourne Park, against Denis Istomin in 2017.

In other men's matches, US Open champion Dominic Thiem eased through the second round with a 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over Dominik Koepfer.

The No. 3-ranked Thiem reached his maiden Grand Slam final here in Australia last year before losing to Djokovic. He went one better at the US Open by claiming his first major trophy.

He could face either mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios or 29th-seeded Ugo Humbert in the third round.

Thiem said the win over Koepfer was his best so far since arriving in Australia "and there's a lot of good stuff to build on." He'll be tuning in to see who he faces next.

"Definitely going to watch it and looking forward to it," he said. "I'll wait for [the winner] on Friday."

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka wasted a big lead in the fifth-set tiebreak -- and three match points -- before losing to Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (11-9).

Wawrinka had won four of his eight previous five-setters at the Australian Open, and he nearly made it another. But five unforced errors in the last seven points of the tiebreaker cost him the match. The three-time major winner had 73 unforced errors in total, including 43 on his normally reliable one-handed backhand.

No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman took care of Alexandre Muller 6-2, 6-0, 6-3, and 14th-seeded Milos Raonic stumbled in the first set before rallying to beat Corentin Moutet 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov, the No. 11 seed from Canada, cruised past Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.