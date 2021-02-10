Serena Williams has fun with her answer when asked to name someone she wants to meet. (0:56)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Polarizing Australian Bernard Tomic claims he could have been a top 10 player on the ATP tour had he taken tennis seriously earlier in his career.

Tomic, now ranked at 233 in the world, was ousted from the Australian Open Wednesday, after falling in straight sets to Canadian upstart Denis Shapovalov on Court 3.

The loss comes after the 28-year-old was forced to qualify for the tournament, a far cry from when he was playing as Australia's top men's seed at Melbourne Park just six years earlier.

"I've been there at the top, inside the [top] 20, [I] wasn't really that serious," Tomic said after the loss to Shapovalov. "Maybe if I was, I would have been top 10. Regardless of where I am, I know I'm pretty good."

Having finally broken through for his first win at a major since 2018 when first round opponent Yuichi Sugita retired hurt, Tomic was also asked if he was now prepared to battle his way back up the rankings.

Bernard Tomic believes he could have been a top 10 player. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"There's no difference playing guys at 250 in the world, 200, and the guys at 60," he said. "All these guys are good at 50, 100, 200. Even if you're winning matches at, let's say, challengers, that's a plus. I mean, these guys in the top hundred are pretty much the same level."

Tomic also couldn't help taking a swipe at former Australian tennis player and commentator John Fitzgerald, who claimed he "couldn't see Tomic returning to the Australian Open" in 2022.

Tomic labelled the comment "harsh" before adding: "you know, he's probably the worst commentator I've ever seen in my life."