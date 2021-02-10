There's nothing in the world even close to watching Nick Kyrgios play on John Cain Arena.

In three-and-a-half engrossing, frenetic, and at times ridiculous hours, Kyrgios saved two match points, twice went ballistic at the net cord, and even called chair umpire Marijana Veljovic "bro".

But in the end he posted arguably his most impressive win at the Australian Open, downing No. 29 seed Ugo Humbert in an incredible, see-sawing, five-set thriller, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates after defeating Ugo Humbert at the Australian Open. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The arena, no more than half full due to the restrictions on attendances at the Open, was rocking with volume levels no different to years gone by. For a brief period of a few hours, the pandemic was all but forgotten as Kyrgios -- in his castle -- put on a show worthy of a king.

It didn't all go his way, though. Early in the match, Kyrgios found himself frustrated and distracted by what seemed to be a faulty automatic net cord, which if the Australian is to be believed, seemingly robbed him and Humbert of a number of aces.

"Turn it off. [Umbert's] serve missed by that much," Kyrgios said to Veljovic in the first set, while gesturing a six-inch gap with his hands.

"It's ruining the game. Do you understand it? You don't understand it. It's ruining the game. How do you understand it?

"Turn it off bro. It's this high off the net. I'm not playing until you turn it off. Even on his serve it's up this far. It's not just my serve."

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Though threatening to play no further part in the match just one set into the contest, Kyrgios continued - but looked shaky and at times disinterested.

Humbert won the first set, but Kyrgios hit back quickly to take the second. The crowd was willing him into the match.

But the 22-year-old Frenchman wasn't to be outdone; he began to comprehensively outplay Kyrgios, whose attention was waning. Humbert won the third set and was up a break in the fourth, and even the home favourite didn't see a way out.

"I'm done, I'm f---ing done," Kyrgios muttered after one point in the set.