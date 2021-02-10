Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about his own tennis and table tennis skills, and his interactions with Nick Kyrgios. (1:49)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Seven Aussies are in action on Day 4 of the Australian Open with the likes of Ash Barty, Alex De Minaur and Alexei Popyrin leading the charge towards the final 32.

Keep track of how all the locals are faring in the first Grand Slam of the year, right here with ESPN.

Men's singles:

Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs. Pablo Cuevas

Australia's top-ranked male is back in action on Wednesday evening when he battles Cuevas on Margaret Court Arena. 'The Demon' was in scintillating touch in his opening match, easily accounting for Melbourne Park specialist Tennys Sandgren in three sets. Cuevas knocked off Italian journeyman Andreas Seppi in the first round.

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs. Lloyd Harris

Popyrin is proving to be a tricky opponent for anyone on the ATP tour. His power and rangy play makes him difficult to get ahold of, as 13th seed David Goffin discovered in the opening round. Popyrin will hope to make it three years in a row in the third round of his home Slam when he takes on the unheralded Harris of South Africa.

Alexei Popyrin in action during the first round of the Australian Open. BRANDON MALONE/AFP via Getty Images

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Kokkinakis will play a rare match on centre court at the Australian Open when he takes on fifth seed Tsitsipas. The pair have never met in professional competition, but all signs point to the Greek man, who is ranked 261 places higher, getting the job done.

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) vs. Radu Albot

He entered the tournament as a wildcard but is quickly making a name for himself. O'connell, who dispatched German Jan-Lennard Struff on Day 2, is searching for his first third round berth at a major. In order to do so, he will have to find a way past 31-year-old Moldovan Albot on Court 3.

Women's singles:

Ash Barty (AUS) vs. Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

It's an all-Aussie affair second up on Rod Laver Arena, as world No. 1 Barty looks to back up her dominant first round win over Danka Kovinic. Meanwhile, Gavrilova will be hoping to reach the third round of her home Slam for the first time since 2017.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after winning match point against Danka Kovinic. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sam Stosur (AUS) vs. Jessica Pegula

On Tuesday, Stosur won her first match at Melbourne Park in six years. You wouldn't exactly say she's found form, but it's certainly something for the veteran Aussie to smile about. Stosur, who is a wildcard at this year's tournament, will need to improve again if she's to challenge American Pegula.