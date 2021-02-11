MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty survived a mini-scare on Rod Laver Arena Thursday but dug in to overcome compatriot Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 7-6(7) and book her place in the last 32 of the Australian Open.

Barty had been as close to perfect as you can get on the tennis court in her first round win over Danka Kovinic. The Queenslander became the first women's top seed to double-bagel her opponent in a major since 2009, dropping just 10 points throughout and finishing the match in 44 minutes. It was a performance which ESPN analyst Darren Cahill labelled "faultless" and saw her installed as the new favourite for the title.

But perhaps the most impressive part of Barty's match against Kovinic was the fact she struck just five unforced errors across the two sets. On Thursday, in the second round against Gavrilova, it was a complete contrast.

Ash Barty reacts after dropping a point in her second round match. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Barty had passed the five error mark before the conclusion of the third game of the match, and although she wrapped up the first set in a comfortable 6-1 scoreline, it was a sign of what was to come.

Leading 5-2 in the second set and serving for the match, the unforced errors really began to mount for the No. 1 seed. She was striking balls long and dumping others into the net, the sort of thing which was almost unseen two days earlier and throughout her title-winning run at last week's Yarra Valley Classic.

Barty was broken in consecutive service games, either side of a Gavrilova hold of serve, and in the blink of an eye the set was all square. A tiebreaker was eventually required where Barty was forced to stave off two set points to Gavrilova, before the Queenslander prevailed to take the set and the match.

The stats will say she won in straight sets but Barty's 34 unforced errors proved it was anything but routine.

"It's a different challenge every single day," Barty said on court after the match. "It was a bit tricky today."

Ash Barty plays a forehand during her second round match at the Australian Open. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Still, Cahill, who coaches world No. 2 Simona Halep, believes Barty is the player to beat at this year's Australian Open.

"At the moment, her game looks faultless," Cahill told ESPN. "Ash and (coach) Craig Tyzzer look like they have done an enormous amount of work over the last two or three months.

"Physically, it's probably the best I've ever seen her and now she's confident having won the Yarra Valley Classic last week. It's going to take a great performance to beat her here."

Cahill also believes one of the factors in Barty looking stronger now than she did when she reached the final four at the tournament in 2020, is how she's able to generate more power in her shots.

"The way she has trained, she seems to be putting more in her crosses and getting more power out of the frame, easier power," he said. "It's certainly better for her slice."

Barty will next face 29th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who toppled Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets, for a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.