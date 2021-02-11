Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso have a heated exchange after Fognini advances to round three. (1:09)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- A bizarre post-match on-court dispute involving Italian pair Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso has marred a gripping five-setter at the Australian Open.

Fognini twice rallied from a set down to wrap up the match on John Cain Arena 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(12) in three hours and 56 minutes, but immediately after claiming the deciding point in an epic fifth-set tie-breaker was seen at the net, engaging in a heated exchange with Caruso.

Caruso appeared to take umbrage with the fact Fognini had called him "lucky" on multiple occasions during the match, to which Caruso replied: "What are you talking about?"

The pair proceeded to argue in Italian for close to a minute before eventually shaking hands with chair umpire Jaume Campistol and making their way to their respective player chairs, where the bickering and hand gestures continued.

"Why are you breaking my ball then?" Fognini asked Caruso. "I just said you were lucky. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. You don't need to come at me."

Caruso replied: "You just shouldn't act that way. I didn't say a single word."

The verbal tirade did not stop as Caruso began to make his way off the court. However, before departing, he turned back and marched right up to Fognini, getting in the face of his elder countryman and forcing a match official to intervene.

Later, when speaking to the press, Fognini refused to delve into what happened on court, dismissing the stoush as simply on-court frustration.

Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso clashed after their thrilling Australian Open match. Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

"It's not important for me," said the Italian veteran. "[Salvatore and I] are good friends and what happened on court stayed on court. I have nothing more to say about it."

When asked if he handled the situation well, Fognini added "I just told you."

Fognini also confirmed he had not spoken to Caruso following the match but did plan to patch things up with his compatriot.

"These kind of matches are always really strange," Fognini said. "Because you play with a guy and you practice with him two weeks ago. When I speak to him I will let you know.

Fognini, who advanced to the third round of the Australian Open for the fourth consecutive year, will next meet local hope Alex De Minaur for a place in the last 16.