MELBOURNE, Australia -- Naomi Osaka fought off two match points and came back to eliminate Garbine Muguruza in a big-hitting, fourth-round matchup of Grand Slam champions at the Australian Open.

The third-seeded Osaka grabbed the last four games to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in Rod Laver Arena.

That result puts her back in the quarterfinals of a tournament she won in 2019 for one of her three major trophies.

Osaka was serving at 15-40 while trailing 3-5 in the final set. But Muguruza could not convert either of those match points and wouldn't win another game.

Osaka now faces unseeded 35-year-old Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwain with a semifinal berth at stake.

Hsieh's 6-4, 6-2 victory over 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova made Hsieh the oldest woman to make her major quarterfinal debut in the professional era.

This is Hsieh's 38th main-draw appearance at a major tournament. The 19th-seeded Vondrousova made 31 unforced errors, 13 more than Hsieh.

Hsieh is ranked 71st and plays with an unusual style that includes two-handed shots off both sides.

She beat 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round at Melbourne Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.