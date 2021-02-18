World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty speaks after her shock loss to Karolina Muchova in the Australian Open. (0:47)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- With world No. 1 Ash Barty bowing out of the Australian Open, the nation's wait for a home grown champion continues for another year, at least.

It wasn't a great tournament for the local contingent, with Barty the only Australian to progress past the third round. In fact, only Nick Kyrgios, Alex De Minaur and Barty won multiple matches at the Open this year, a disappointing outcome for a record 23 Aussies in the hunt for singles glory.

So, taking into account experience, expectation, opposition and of course performance, it's time to grade the most notable Australians who competed this year at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios

Defeated by Dominic Thiem (3rd seed) in 3rd round

Grade: B+

For a man that didn't play a tour match for the better part of 11 months leading into the Australian Open, Kyrgios performed admirably to push No. 3 seed Dominic Thiem to five sets in an epic third round encounter. Add in the fact Kyrgios is by far one of the most entertaining players on the tour, and it's hard not to give the man a strong pass mark.

Let's hope we see more of Kyrgios 2.0 in 2021, but as he said in his press conference after the loss to Thiem, he isn't too keen to travel with a pandemic on, and is less enthused by the idea of playing in front of empty stadiums.

Nick Kyrgios made the third round, where he fell to No. 3 seed Dominic Thiem. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Ajla Tomljanovic

Defeated by Simona Halep (2nd seed) in 2nd round

Grade: B+

Another 'almost' tournament from Ajla, who very nearly pulled off a massive upset in the second round against Simona Halep. She led Halep 5-2 in the deciding set and was two points away from victory before the Romanian clawed her way back. The No. 2 seed eventually won through in three gripping sets, leaving Tomljanovic to rue the missed opportunity.

Regardless, Tomljanovic will be pleased with her tournament and can hopefully use it as a springboard for her 2021 season.

Ajla Tomljanovic fell to Simona Halep in the second round. BRANDON MALONE/AFP via Getty Images

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th seed) in 2nd round

Grade: B

Kokkinakis was another Aussie who was unlucky to come up against one of the world's top players early in the tournament, but like Kyrgios and Tomljanovic, he far from disgraced himself.

In fact, the injury-riddled 24-year-old pushed Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets, a match which lasted four hours and 32 minutes. Along the way he played some breathtaking tennis, reminding Australia of what we've missed during his long injury lay off.

He may have come up short against the world No. 6, but Kokkinakis' effort, combined with his first round straight sets win over Kwon Soon-woo -- his first Australian Open victory since 2015 -- earns him a strong mark.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Thanasi Kokkinakis embrace after their five set match. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Alexei Popyrin

Defeated by Lloyd Harris in 2nd round

Grade: B-

Could 2021 be a breakout year for world No. 113 Popyrin? The 21-year-old provided one of the Australian Open's biggest first-round upsets in ousting 13th seed David Goffin, before he fell to South African Lloyd Harris in the second round - again in five sets.

He should see his ranking rise a little off the back of this performance, and if he can string together some strong results on the Tour this year, could find himself in the main draw of some bigger tournaments.

With the win over Goffin under his belt, Popyrin said he took away plenty of confidence and now believes he can match it with the world's biggest stars on the grandest stage.

Alexei Popyrin lost in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open. Matt King/Getty Images

Daria Gavrilova

Defeated by Ash Barty (1st seed) in 2nd round

Grade: C+

When you really push the world's top-ranked player on Rod Laver Arena, it's pretty hard to be too critical.

Gavrilova had the daunting task of taking on compatriot and Fed Cup teammate Barty in the second round, and although she struggled early, she gave the 2019 French Open champion a major scare in the second set. She showed great fight to take it to a tie-breaker but Barty was able to prevail 9-7 and wrap up the match.

If Gavrilova continues playing at the standard we saw in the second set, it won't be long before she's once again going deep at the majors.

Daria Gavrilova pushed compatriot Ash Barty in the second round of the Australian Open. Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alex de Minaur

Defeated by Fabio Fognini (16th seed) in 3rd round

Grade: C

The gap between de Minaur and the world's top players became evident this year. There's no doubting the young Aussie's talent, but he has a fair way to go before he can consistently be challenging late in majors, and matching the expectation with performance.

The Demon scored impressive wins over Tour veterans Tennys Sandgren and Pablo Cuevas, but against Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini, de Minaur was totally outclassed, losing in straight sets and never looking like he could put up a serious fight.

Alex de Minaur was no match for Fabio Fognini in the third round of the Australian Open. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Ash Barty

Defeated by Karolina Muchova (25th seed) in quarterfinals

Grade: C-

The world No. 1 once again arrived at Melbourne Park with enormous expectations, but just like last year she was unable to capitalise on what turned out to be a fortuitous draw.

The schedule well and truly opened up for Barty, with the likes of 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu and Petra Kvitova all knocked out early, leaving Barty and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina as the only top 15-ranked players in the top half of the draw, after the fourth round.

Barty looked dominant in the first set of her quarterfinal against Karolina Muchova, but fell apart after the Czech called a controversial injury timeout, eventually falling in three sets.

It may seem tough to grade Barty so low, given she achieved the best result of all the Australians, but she didn't face a top 25-ranked player en-route to the quarters and let slip a golden opportunity for a second straight year.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty fell to Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Bernard Tomic

Defeated by Denis Shapovalov (11th seed) in 2nd round

Grade: D+

It's hard to grade Bernie. True, he was up in his first-round match against Yuichi Sugita, but his Japanese opponent did retire injured. Tomic was then defeated in straight sets by 11th seed Dennis Shapovalov in the second round, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 - the scoreline highlighting just how much of a non-contest it was.

Tomic is still a long way away from being a player who can crack back inside the top 50 - and in all honesty he may never reach those heights again.

Bernard Tomic was beaten comprehensively by Denis Shapovalov in the second round. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Sam Stosur

Defeated by Jessica Pegula in 2nd round

Grade: D

Stosur progressed to the second round of her home Grand Slam for the first time since 2015 at the expense of countrywoman Destanee Aiava, but was completely outclassed by eventual quarterfinalist, American Jessica Pegula, in the second round, 6-0, 6-1.

Against Pegula, Stosur won just 25 of the 79 points played, in a match which lasted just 50 minutes. There really wasn't much to get excited about for the 2011 US Open champion.

Sam Stosur once again failed to impress at the Australian Open. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

John Millman

Defeated by Corentin Moutet in 1st round

Grade: D-

It was a disappointing Slam for world No. 39, Millman who lost his opening match at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2015.

It wasn't as if the draw had been unkind to him, either, with the Queenslander coming up against 71st-ranked Frenchman Corentin Moutet. In typical Millman fashion, he battled over five sets but was unable to come away with the win, a very disappointing result for one of the fan favourites at the Australian Open.