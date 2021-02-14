Dominic Thiem, the 2020 Australian Open runner-up and US Open champion, was eliminated in the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open following a 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 loss to three-time major semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena.

Thiem looked physically compromised coming off a dramatic victory over local favorite Nick Kyrgios in the third round in which he had to rally from two sets down to win 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Dimitrov, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, was the fresher player following a third-round match in which his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, pulled out early with an injury.

On Saturday, the No. 18-seeded Dimitrov was down a break in each of the first two sets but rallied to keep up the pressure on his tiring opponent. Dimitrov dominated the third set and won in a match that took a little more than two hours.

Dimitrov, who has a career-high ranking of No. 3, moves on to face Aslan Karatsev, a 27-year-old Russian qualifier who became the first man since 1996 to reach the quarterfinals in his Grand Slam debut.

Karatsev dropped the first two sets against 20th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime but lifted his level and cut down his error rate to win 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. The No. 114-ranked Karatsev said it took him two sets "to find a way how" to break down Auger-Aliassime's game.

Not since Alex Radulescu at Wimbledon in 1996 has a male player reached the quarterfinals in his Slam debut. Karatsev is the first qualifier since Bernard Tomic at Wimbledon in 2011 to reach the last eight at a major.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.