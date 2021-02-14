'I don't like him at all': Kyrgios continues feud with Djokovic (0:59)

He might have been eliminated from the singles draw at the Australian Open but Nick Kyrgios has on Sunday reignited his war of words with Novak Djokovic, mimicking the world No. 1's 'throwing hearts' celebration.

While walking out onto an empty Margaret Court Arena for his second round men's doubles match with Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios slowed and pretended to give thanks to the non-existent crowd in the same way that Djokovic thanks his fans after a win.

When asked about making the gesture after the match, Kyrgios said of the eight-time Australian Open champion: "I don't like him at all."

"Just feeling the love. Just trying to spread the good word of the celebration," Kyrgios told press following the match.

"Everyone loves that celebration, it's well liked. We're just having some fun. Novak, I'm sure, doesn't like me and we both have respect for each other, but I don't like him at all, so it's fun."

Kyrgios and Djokovic exchanged barbs earlier in the tournament when the Serb declared he "didn't respect" Kyrgios off the court.

"My respect goes to him for the tennis he's playing. I think he is a very talented guy," Djokovic said pre-tournament.

"He has got a big game. He has proven that he has a quality to beat any player really in the world in the past.

"Off the court, I don't have much respect for him, to be honest. That's where I'll close it."

Nick Kyrgios mocked Novak Djokovic's 'throwing hearts' celebration before his doubles match on Sunday. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Aussie hit back at Djokovic the next night, saying he won't "take slack" from someone who openly flouted social distancing measures -- referring to Djokovic's now infamous 2020 Adria Tour, during which a number of big-name players, including Djokovic himself, tested positive for COVID-19.

"He's a very strange cat, Novak is. Heck of a tennis player, but unfortunately someone that's partying with his shirt off during a global pandemic. I don't know if I can take any slack from that man," Kyrgios said in response.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis fell to Wesley Koolhof and Lukasz Kubot in their doubles match, 6-3, 6-4, while Djokovic overcame 14th seed Milos Raonic in the fourth round to book a spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals.