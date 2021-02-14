Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Alexander Zverev were among the big names to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Sunday.

Here are the best stats from the action.

300

Djokovic's 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Milos Raonic is his 300th career Grand Slam match win. Among men in the Open Era (since 1968), only Roger Federer (362) has more.

39-0

Djokovic's win-loss record as the No. 1 seed at the Australian Open improves to 39-0, tied with Bjorn Borg (39-1, French Open) for the third-most wins by a top-seeded male at a single Grand Slam in the Open Era. Pete Sampras (49-2, Wimbledon) and Federer (41-3, Wimbledon) are ahead.

AP

54

Serena's 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka puts her in her 54th major quarterfinal, tying her with Chris Evert for most in the Open Era. Among all players, only Federer (57) has been in more Grand Slam quarterfinals, while Martina Navratilova (53) and Djokovic (48) trail Serena.

4

With her 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 comeback win over Garbine Muguruza, Osaka is now into her fourth career Grand Slam quarterfinal. She went on to win the title on all three previous occasions (2018, 2020 US Open and 2019 Australian Open).

13-0

Osaka has now improved to 13-0 in three-set matches at majors since the start of 2018, tying her with Wendy Turnbull for the second-longest winning streak in three-setters at Grand Slams in the Open Era. Steffi Graf leads that list with an 18-match win streak.

50

Osaka's win over Muguruza was her 50th Grand Slam match win, along with 14 losses.

50

Alexander Zverev also joined the club of 50 match wins at majors, his 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Dusan Lajovic making him the sixth German man to reach the mark.

7

Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev's 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime makes him the seventh male in the Open Era to make a quarterfinal on Grand Slam debut. Karatsev is the first to do so since Alex Radulescu at Wimbledon in 1996.

Karatsev is also the first men's qualifier to reach the quarterfinals at a major since Bernard Tomic at Wimbledon in 2011 and the first at the Australian Open since Goran Ivanisevic in 1989. In addition, Karatsev is the second men's qualifier to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the Round of 16 or later at a major in the Open Era, after Ivanisevic in the Australian Open R16.

ESPN Stats and Information Group

38

Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-Wei's 6-4, 6-2 win over Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova puts her in her first major quarterfinal in her 38th Grand Slam main-draw appearance. That is the fifth-most appearances before making a first quarterfinal.

35

At 35 years old, Hsieh is the oldest player in the Open Era to make her first major quarterfinal. The seventh-oldest player in the women's singles draw, Hsieh is now the second-oldest player, still alive in the tournament, after Serena.

(Stats courtesy ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)