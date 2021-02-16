Naomi Osaka rolls past Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals of the Australian Open. (0:30)

Osaka takes down Hsieh in straight sets to advance to semis (0:30)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has advanced to a potential semifinal showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open by overpowering Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-2.

Osaka will meet the winner of Tuesday night's quarterfinal match between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep. Williams is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title.

Against Hsieh, Osaka hit seven aces, lost only two points on her first serve and was never broken.

Osaka has won 19 consecutive matches, a streak that includes a US Open title in September. The streak also includes Osaka's fourth-round win last week, when she saved two match points and swept the final four games to overtake Garbine Muguruza.