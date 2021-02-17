Ash Barty beaten in Aus Open quarterfinals

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's quest to become the first Australian to win their home Grand Slam since Chris O'Neil in 1978 is over after she was beaten in the quarterfinals by 25th seed Czech Karolina Muchova on Wednesday.

Barty, who hadn't dropped a set on her way into the quarterfinals, started strongly against her lower-ranked opponent, but fell in three sets, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Australian opened up an early break in the second set to lead 2-0 before Muchova took an extended injury timeout and left the court. Upon returning, Muchova won six of the next seven games to take the set and force a third.

Barty then went behind a break in the first game of the deciding set and was unable to regain ground or her composure, falling to the Czech in one hour and 58 minutes.

After dominating the first set hitting six winners to Muchova's one, the world No. 1 hit 19 unforced errors in the second set to her opponent's nine, and then a further 12 in the third to seal her exit.

Muchova told the host broadcaster after the match that while she didn't take the medical timeout for a physical issue, she did feel "lost" and needed to clear her head.

"I was lost at the end of the first set, my head was spinning so I took a break and it helped me," she said on-court.

Speaking to the press following the loss, Barty said it wasn't her business what her opponent took the timeout for, saying the match was "a massive learning curve" for her going forward.

"I didn't hear what she said when she called for the [timeout], it's not my decision. That's within the rules, for me that's not really my concern what she took the medical for," the world No. 1 said.

"When you look down the other end she was taking her time quite often. It was a warm day."

Muchova will face the winner of Wednesday's second quarterfinal - an all-American affair between 22nd seed Jennifer Brady and world No. 61 Jess Pegula.