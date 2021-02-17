Stefanos Tsitsipas' comeback from two sets down to beat Rafael Nadal was the big result of the four quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Wednesday. On the women's side, top seed Ashleigh Barty was upset by Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.

Here are the best stats from Wednesday's action..

Tsitsipas' 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 win over Nadal is the Greek player's second career comeback from 2-0 down. The first was in the first round of last year's French Open against Spain's Jaume Munar.

Nadal, seeded second, is the second Top-2 seed in the Open Era (since 1968) to blow a 2-0 set lead at the Australian Open. The first was Brazil's Gustavo Kuerten, who couldn't close out a 2-0 set lead in his first-round match against Frenchman Julien Boutter in 2002.

Tsitsipas is just the third player to beat Nadal after trailing by two sets in a best-of-five-set match, after Roger Federer (2005 Miami Masters final) and Fabio Fognini (2015 US Open third round).

Tsitsipas, who is the only Greek player, male or female, to reach a major semifinal, is into his third Grand Slam semifinal.

Nadal's win-loss record at Grand Slams after winning the first two sets now falls to 223-2.

Nadal's record in Australian Open quarterfinals now falls to 6-7. At the other three majors combined, his quarterfinal record stands at 28-2.

Nadal's run of consecutive sets won since the start of last year's French Open ends at 35. It is tied for the second-longest such streak by a man in the Open Era with John Mc Enroe, who accomplished his streak in 1984. The longest streak is by Federer, who won 36 consecutive sets in Grand Slams from 2006 to 2007.

Daniil Medvedev's 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 win over fellow Russian Andrey Rublev extends his winning streak to 19 matches, dating back to last season. It is the longest win streak of Medvedev's tour-level career, during which he has beaten 11 ATP Top-10 opponents.

Along with qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who beat Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, Medvedev's win means this is just the third time in the Open Era multiple Russian men have made the semifinals of the same Grand Slam, after the 2001 US Open (Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Marat Safin) and the 2006 US Open (Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny).

In addition, Medvedev is now into his third major semifinal. The only Russian men in the Open Era with more Grand Slam semifinal appearances are Safin (seven), Kafelnikov (six) and Davydenko (four).

Muchova's 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Barty makes her the first woman to win an Australian Open quarterfinal after losing the opening set 6-1 or 6-0 since Lindsay Davenport in 1998, who came back to defeat Venus Williams.

In addition, Muchova is the first woman representing Czech Republic to beat the No. 1 seed at the Australian Open since Jana Novotna, who defeated Steffi Graf in the quarterfinal in 1991.

