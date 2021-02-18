Defending champion Novak Djokovic ended the remarkable run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to ease into his ninth Australian Open final with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win on Thursday.

In one of the more improbable semifinal matchups at a Grand Slam, Djokovic was broken twice by the world No. 114 Karatsev but ensured there would be no Russian revolution under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic reacts after a point against Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

As a long tournament took its toll on Karatsev, Djokovic raised his game in the third set and sealed the win with an ace to trigger a roaring ovation from Serbian fans in the crowd.

Djokovic has had an abdominal muscle problem since his second-round match but said after the semifinal: "This is the best as I've felt the entire tournament."

He will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.