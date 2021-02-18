MELBOURNE, Australia -- Ashleigh Barty said she wasn't going to dwell on her disappointing Australian Open quarterfinal loss to Karolina Muchova, and right she was.

The world No. 1 took to social media a day after falling 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to the Czech in the last eight, posting a photo of herself enjoying a beer in Melbourne with Australian tennis icons Patrick Rafter and Dylan Alcott.

The best company 💕 pic.twitter.com/4C23zZf0KA — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) February 18, 2021

The trio were celebrating Alcott's seventh straight Australian Open quad wheelchair singles title, which he secured on Wednesday evening [AEDT] after defeating Dutchman Sam Schroder 6-1, 6-0.

Despite failing to make the semifinals of her home Slam, Barty will retain her world No. 1 ranking, even if third seed Naomi Osaka wins the title in Melbourne.

The Queenslander confirmed she will next play a number of WTA tournaments in the Middle East in 2021, requiring her to leave Australia for the first time in nearly 12 months.

"It's a tricky one because I think the health of my team and myself will always be the priority, no matter what," Barty said after the loss to Muchova.

"In a way, there is no nervousness because I feel like we'll make the right decisions that are the best for us. We'll make the right decisions for the right reasons."