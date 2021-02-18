        <
          Ash Barty, Dylan Alcott celebrate win with tennis great Pat Rafter - and beer

          Ash Barty played a great tournament, but fell in the quarterfinals to Karolina Muchova in three sets. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
          6:21 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Ashleigh Barty said she wasn't going to dwell on her disappointing Australian Open quarterfinal loss to Karolina Muchova, and right she was.

          The world No. 1 took to social media a day after falling 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to the Czech in the last eight, posting a photo of herself enjoying a beer in Melbourne with Australian tennis icons Patrick Rafter and Dylan Alcott.

          The trio were celebrating Alcott's seventh straight Australian Open quad wheelchair singles title, which he secured on Wednesday evening [AEDT] after defeating Dutchman Sam Schroder 6-1, 6-0.

          Despite failing to make the semifinals of her home Slam, Barty will retain her world No. 1 ranking, even if third seed Naomi Osaka wins the title in Melbourne.

          The Queenslander confirmed she will next play a number of WTA tournaments in the Middle East in 2021, requiring her to leave Australia for the first time in nearly 12 months.

          "It's a tricky one because I think the health of my team and myself will always be the priority, no matter what," Barty said after the loss to Muchova.

          "In a way, there is no nervousness because I feel like we'll make the right decisions that are the best for us. We'll make the right decisions for the right reasons."