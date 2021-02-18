Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams, while Jennifer Brady beat Karolina Muchova at the Australian Open on Thursday to set up the women's singles semifinal. On the men's side, Novak Djokovic brought an end to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev's dream run to book his place in the final.

Here are the best stats from the action:

3

With her 6-3, 6-4 win over Serena, Osaka is now the third player to win her first two Grand Slam matches against the American, following her 2018 US Open final win. The other two are Serena's older sister Venus Williams (1998 Australian Open, 2001 US Open, 2005 US Open) and Jennifer Capriati (2001 French Open, 2001 Wimbledon).

Osaka is also the third player to defeat Serena at least twice at a hardcourt major, after Venus and Karolina Pliskova (2016 US Open, 2019 Australian Open).

28

With his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Karatsev, Djokovic is into his 28th Grand Slam final, tying him with Rafael Nadal for second-most major finals in men's tennis history. Only Roger Federer (31) has been in more finals.

Associated Press

9-0

Djokovic improves to a 9-0 win-loss record in Australian Open semifinals. It is the second-best semifinal record by a man at any one major in the Open Era (since 1968) after Nadal's 13-0 record in French Open semifinals.

11-0

Osaka's win-loss record in the quarterfinals or later at a Grand Slam improves to 11-0 - every time she's reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, she has gone on to win the title.

20-0

Osaka improves to 20-0 since the resumption of the tour in August last year after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the longest win streak of Osaka's career.

ESPN Stats and Information Group

12

With her loss to Osaka, Serena's winning streak in Grand Slams against WTA Top-3 opponents is snapped at 12 matches. It is Serena's first such loss since the 2007 US Open quarterfinal, where she was defeated by World No. 1 Justine Henin.

8-1

Serena's win-loss record in Australian Open semifinals now stands at 8-1. Her 8-0 record coming into the match was the best semifinal record without a loss by any woman at one major in the Open Era.

(Stats courtesy ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)