MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Australian Open is expecting to record a loss of more than $78 million (AU$100 million) for running the tennis season's first Grand Slam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tournament director Craig Tiley said Friday.

The government-imposed restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus meant Tennis Australia was already having to deal with a crowd cap of 30,000 spectators per day. But when the state of Victoria was plunged back into a snap five-day lockdown on Day 5 of the tournament, the Melbourne Park gates had to be shut to the general public, and more than 100,000 tickets were refunded.

In addition to the lost revenue from ticket sales, Tennis Australia has also had to foot the bill for a host of coronavirus-related protocols, including the "hard quarantine" players were forced into upon arrival in Australia last month, when several cases of the virus were detected on chartered flights into the country.

"It's going to be tough [to look at the loss]," Tiley told Melbourne radio station SEN. "It's not going to be easy. We're going to lose multimillions of dollars on this event.