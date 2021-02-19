'Deeper than tennis': Yuki Bhambri eager for thrill of competition on injury return

On Monday, Yuki Bhambri posted a training video to his Instagram page. "It's a RUNderful day!" he writes in the caption of the clip shot in a New Delhi park, in which he jogs a few steps in place before breaking out in a sprint towards the camera. It's part of Bhambri's preparations for another start to a career that's seen far too many stops, as he departs from Delhi on Friday to compete in the ATP 250 Singapore Open.

Bhambri is no stranger to injury breaks -- he missed the bulk of the 2016 season with elbow trouble -- but the latest spell of inactivity is unprecedented. When he steps on the court in Singapore on February 22, Bhambri will be playing his first professional tennis match in just under two and a half years. Currently listed as 'inactive' on the ATP tour, he wasn't even expecting to play in Singapore. Bhambri thought he'd perhaps have a chance in the doubles and applied to the singles event only out of habit. That he'll actually play is because he keeps an injury-protected ranking -- he was World No. 100 at the time of his last tournament -- and because 10 players withdrew from Singapore.

The 28-year-old isn't nervous about being thrown into the deep end of professional tennis after so long. He's just happy to finally be out of his latest cycle of injury, rehabilitation and training, and, finally, competing. "I don't remember the last time I was at home for a year and a half or two years at a stretch. Even when I was just a kid, once I'd started playing tennis, even if it wasn't for a tournament, I'd at least be away from my home for training or something," Bhambri says.

Of his many injury breaks -- Bhambri jokes that he's lost track of how many times he's had to make comebacks over the course of his career -- the most recent one has been his most challenging by far. It first took a while to diagnose the torn tendon in his right knee. Treatment was no less difficult.

"Every few months, I'd have a sense of confidence that I'd turned the corner, that this particular treatment I'd been undergoing was going to solve the problem. Then a few months later, I'd feel perhaps this other treatment would be the difference. That was a constant feeling for the last two years," he says. Since October 2018, Bhambri had consulted experts across India, USA and Spain, spending by his estimate Rs. 40 lakh with little result before finally finding some relief with a novel stem cell therapy.

The last time Bhambri was out for an extended period, he'd seen his ranking drop to 474. He'd worked his way back to the top 100, for the second time in his career. On the way, he racked up career-defining wins over Gael Monfils, Nicolas Mahut, and then World No. 12 Lucas Pouille. He'd won two Challenger titles -- in Pune and Chinese Taipei. Now he faces the prospect of having to go through the same grind once more.

It's enough to make anyone defeatist. Bhambri admits to being frustrated, but says he hasn't succumbed to cynicism yet. "I think I'm a rational guy. But it's also rational to feel emotional about getting injured so often. I've made my peace with my situation because I know I've done everything I could to stay fit. You need a bit of luck in sport and when it comes to injuries, perhaps I've not had it," he says. He even compares himself favourably to others. "I've seen others in my own circle who could compete at a very high level and haven't been able to live up to their potential because of injury. Then I think to myself that I'm lucky that at least I'm able to return," he says.

Yuki Bhambri's win over Gael Monfils in Washington D.C. in 2017 had marked the start of a purple patch for him. Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bhambri's return has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. Although he's been training regularly in New Delhi, he's not had the kind of practice he would normally have had prior to an ATP tournament. His hitting partners for the most part are junior players. "It's a concern," he admits.

"Something that would have been ideal would (be to) play against some of these players before going into big tournaments. Even just hitting a few sets against them would have helped. In the past, even with injury, I've always had some training with some high-quality players but I've not been able to have that this time. I've done what I could from my side but it still takes a while to get back. It's not as straightforward. When I go to Singapore, I'll still be getting a feel of what the standard is," he says.

He's willing to take the chance, though. "Most of the work I'm doing is in general conditioning. I've worked a little on my net game which isn't something I'd paid a lot of attention to, but mostly I'm going to Singapore because I've put the work in and I think it's time for me to see where my level is at. I need to see what more work I need to do. I can't do that in practice. I have to see how my knee holds up in an actual match. Now (is) as good (a) time as any to try it out," he says.

"I think I'm a rational guy. But it's also rational to feel emotional about getting injured so often. I've made my peace with my situation because I know I've done everything I could to stay fit." Yuki Bhambri

While Bhambri knows he's been lucky to get a spot in the main draw at an ATP event on his comeback, he's aware that his protected ranking won't last forever (He loses it after 12 tournaments). In order to get his ranking up, he knows he'll have to do the hard yards at the lower levels, the Challengers and Futures even. "There's no ego here. I know that I have the capability to be in the top 50 and the top 100 players in the world. But I also know that I'll have to play these tournaments to get ranking points. I've done it before and the best players have done this. Andy Murray is a Grand Slam winner and he's playing Challengers right now," he says.

If he's willing to do all of this once again, it's not just because Bhambri believes he still has more to offer as a player. It's also because he thinks the game still gives him something in return. "It's not even a tennis thing, it's deeper than that, " he says. "The thing I miss the most is simply competing. When you go through the rehab, the reason you put in the hard yards and the exhausting training is to put yourself in the situation where you can compete. That's what I'm looking forward to the most. It's the nerves I feel before I step on court and those butterflies in my stomach when it's four-all or five-all in the decider. That's what keeps me going," he says.