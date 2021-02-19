Ash Barty will look to rebound from her Australian Open quarterfinal loss at next week's Adelaide International.

The world No. 1 has made the surprise decision to defend the title she won in the South Australian capital last year.

"I am looking forward to coming back to Adelaide and having the opportunity to defend my title," Barty said on Friday.

"I feel grateful to get another week playing in front of Australian fans."

Ash Barty will play the 2021 Adelaide International. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Barty had been planning to head to the Middle East after a short break following a gruelling schedule of 10 matches in less than three weeks.

But the 24-year-old's camp on Friday confirmed she'd be back on the court for the $US535,000 Adelaide event starting on Sunday.

And South Australia is delighted.

"Ash has had great success here at Memorial Drive over the last couple of years and we'll welcome her with open arms, and cheer her on from the first serve," said Premier Steven Marshall.

"The fact that South Australia has been able to attract the world's No.1 female player is a massive coup, and we are super keen to celebrate Ash returning to our city."

Barty will be top seed, of course, with 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady her most obvious title threats.

After losing to Brady in her opening match of the summer last year in Brisbane, Barty snared her eighth career title in Adelaide before going on to reach the last four at the 2020 Australian Open.