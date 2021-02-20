MELBOURNE, Australia -- There's little doubt Naomi Osaka is the new queen of women's tennis after crushing Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final and taking her overall Grand Slam titles tally to four.

The world No. 3 has now won twice at Melbourne Park, along with her two wins at the US Open. Here is some of the reaction to her latest victory, from Twitterverse and beyond.

Before Osaka even stepped into Rod Laver Arena, she was drawing inspiration from her 2019 triumph at the Australian Open.

It had the desired effect early on, with Osaka starting the match far more relaxed than Brady, who was ... a little frustrated.

Osaka needed just one hour and 17 minutes to wrap up the final in straight sets, with some of tennis' biggest names quick to share their congratulations.

Congratulations 🎈 to Double Osaka on her 2nd Doubl @usta @AustralianOpen dominating performance to start the year 😎👍💪👊 — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) February 20, 2021

What a match Ladies 👏

Congrats @naomiosaka . @jennifurbrady95 you should be proud 🙏 what an incredible Aus Open👏👏👏 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) February 20, 2021

Well done Naomi! With 4 hard court majors to Osaka, to be an all time great a player needs to win majors on other surfaces. What non hard court major will Osaka win first? Clay or grass? — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) February 20, 2021

What an incredible performance to win the AO title @naomiosaka. I wish I could have been there in the stands to see you win your 4th major, you're an amazing champion. @jennifurbrady95, you had a great summer Down Under. It's tough now but keep striving, your time will come. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) February 20, 2021

Inspiration on and off the court 👏🏼 #AusOpen https://t.co/1CeVIz9rqN — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) February 20, 2021

Congratulations to Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open Women's Singles Champion! #AusOpen https://t.co/T8Zgt4Akm1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 20, 2021

See you in Paris!