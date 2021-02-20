        <
          Australian Open 2021 - Reaction to 'Incredible' Naomi Osaka's latest Grand Slam victory

          Osaka dominates Brady to clinch second Australian Open title (2:12)

          Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win her fourth Grand Slam title. (2:12)

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- There's little doubt Naomi Osaka is the new queen of women's tennis after crushing Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final and taking her overall Grand Slam titles tally to four.

          The world No. 3 has now won twice at Melbourne Park, along with her two wins at the US Open. Here is some of the reaction to her latest victory, from Twitterverse and beyond.

          Before Osaka even stepped into Rod Laver Arena, she was drawing inspiration from her 2019 triumph at the Australian Open.

          It had the desired effect early on, with Osaka starting the match far more relaxed than Brady, who was ... a little frustrated.

          Osaka needed just one hour and 17 minutes to wrap up the final in straight sets, with some of tennis' biggest names quick to share their congratulations.

          See you in Paris!