Japan's Naomi Osaka defeated American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 to win the 2021 Australian Open on Saturday.

Here are the best stats from Osaka's second Australian Open title and fourth Grand Slam overall:

3

Osaka is now the third player, male or female, in the Open Era (since 1968) to have won on their first four Grand Slam final appearances. The others are Roger Federer, who won his first seven major finals, and Monica Seles, who won her first six Grand Slam finals. Among women, Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati and Virginia Wade all won their first three Grand Slam finals.

4

Osaka is the fourth player, male or female, since the Open Era began to win their first four Grand Slam titles on the same surface, hardcourts in her case, having also won the 2018 US Open, 2019 Australian Open and the 2020 US Open.

The other three are Rafael Nadal on clay (2005-2008 French Open), Kim Clijsters on hardcourts (2005 US Open, 2009 US Open, 2010 US Open, 2011 Australian Open) and Stefan Edberg on grass (1985 Australian Open, 1987 Australian Open, 1988 Wimbledon, 1990 Wimbledon). The Australian Open was played on grass until 1987, before it switched to the hardcourts of Melbourne Park in 1988.

4

Osaka is now the fourth active woman to win at least four majors, joining Serena Williams (23), Venus Williams (7) and Kim Clijsters (4), who recently made a second comeback to the tour.

Naomi Osaka improved to 4-0 in major finals, the first woman to start her career that way since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

21-0

Osaka now improves to a 21-0 win-loss record since the tour resumed last year following suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. That is the third-longest tour-level win streak among women since the start of 2010, after Serena's 27 straight across 2014-15 and Victoria Azarenka's 26 consecutive victories to start her 2012 season.

Osaka has the fourth-highest number of tour-level match wins among women since the tour resumed last year, after Elise Mertens (30), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Brady (22) herself, but she is the only one yet to be beaten.

45-1

Osaka's win-loss record at Grand Slams after winning the opening set improves to 45-1. Her only loss in a major after winning the opening set was to Simona Halep in the third round of the 2016 French Open.

33-2

Osaka improves to a 33-2 win-loss record in hardcourt majors, dating back to the start of the 2018 US Open. That is the most such wins by any woman in that span.

4/6, 4/9

Osaka has now won four of the past six hardcourt Grand Slams and four of the past nine contested majors. The other five have gone to five different players.

(Stats courtesy ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)