Barbora Krejcikova and Rajeev Ram have combined for their second Australian Open mixed doubles title in three years with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden in the championship match.

Krejcikova has won three in a row at Melbourne Park. She partnered American Ram in 2019 for the mixed title and combined with Nikola Mektic last year.

Krejcikova and fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova lost the women's doubles final on Friday to Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka.

Ram still has a chance at a doubles double. He and Joe Salisbury will attempt to defend their Australian Open doubles title in Sunday's final against Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek.