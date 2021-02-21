Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win the 2021 Australian Open -- his ninth in Melbourne and his 18th Grand Slam title overall -- on Sunday.

Here are the best stats from the action.

9

Djokovic now has nine Australian Open titles, extending his men's tournament record. He is the fourth player, male or female, to win at least nine titles at any one Grand Slam, after Rafael Nadal (13 French Opens), Margaret Court (11 Australian Opens) and Martina Navratilova (9 Wimbledons). In the Open Era (since 1968), however, Djokovic is the third such player as seven of Court's 11 Australian Open titles were won before the Open Era began.

9-0

Djokovic's win-loss record in Australian Open finals improves to 9-0, which is the second-best record for most wins without a loss in finals at any one major in the Open Era. Only Nadal's 13-0 record in French Open finals is better. Behind Djokovic are Pete Sampras (7-0, Wimbledon) and Bjorn Borg (6-0, French Open). Counting all tour-level events, Djokovic's record is the third-best as Nadal also has an 11-0 record in the final in Barcelona.

18

The number of Grand Slam singles titles Djokovic now has, closing his gap in second place among men in the Open Era, behind joint leaders Roger Federer and Nadal, who have 20 each. Behind Djokovic are Sampras (14) and Roy Emerson (12).

82

This is Djokovic's 82nd tour-level title, extending his lead in fifth place among men in the Open Era. Ahead of him are Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94) and Nadal (86), and behind him is John McEnroe (78).

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the 2021 Australian Open final. DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

16

Dating back to 2006, Djokovic has now won at least one tour-level singles title in a year for 16 straight years, breaking a tie with Federer, whose streak of 15 ran from 2001-15. Among all players, male and female, in the Open Era, it is the fourth-longest such streak after Navratilova (21, 1974-94), Chris Evert (18, 1971-88) and Nadal (17, 2004-20), whose streak is also active.

12

This is Djokovic's 12th Grand Slam title on hardcourts (Nine Australian Opens, three US Opens), breaking a tie with Federer for the most by any man. Among all players, male or female, it is the second-highest after Serena Williams, who has 13 hardcourt majors. Fourth on that list is Steffi Graf, with nine hardcourt Grand Slam titles.

6

The number of Grand Slams Djokovic has won since turning 30, tying him with Nadal for the most such majors among men in the Open Era. Djokovic breaks a tie with Federer, Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall, all of whom won four majors after turning 30.

ESPN Stats and Information Group

42-0

Djokovic now improves to a perfect 42-0 in the Australian Open as the No. 1 seed. Six of his nine titles have come when he has been the top seed.

61-0

Djokovic improves to 61-0 in his Australian Open career after winning the first two sets. At all Grand Slams, his record after winning the first two sets now stands at 220-1, with the only loss coming against Jurgen Melzer in the quarterfinals of the 2010 French Open.

1 hour, 53 minutes

The duration of Sunday's final, making it the shortest Grand Slam final of the 28 Djokovic has played so far. His previous shortest was the two hours and four minutes it took for him to dispatch Nadal in the 2019 Australian Open final.

Sunday's final was the shortest Australian Open men's singles final since 2003, when Andre Agassi defeated Rainer Schuettler in one hour, 16 minutes.

20

Medvedev's winning streak has been snapped at 20 matches. Before Sunday, his last loss was against Kevin Anderson in Vienna on October 30 last year.

(Stats courtesy ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)