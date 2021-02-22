Coco Gauff and Shelby Rogers headlined the winners at the WTA Adelaide International tournament in the South Australian capital on Monday (AEDT).

Gauff was made to work by Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in their qualifier, dropping the first set, before prevailing 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 and reaching the main draw. Compatriot Shelby Rogers, who lost to Ashleigh Barty in the round of 16 at last week's Australian Open, enjoyed a more straightforward day, prevailing in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 over Russian Veronika Kudermetova to take her place in the Round of 16.

Danielle Collins, meanwhile, emerged victorious from her bout with the Chinese Zheng Saisai after taking the first set to a gruelling tiebreaker and grinding out a win. It proved to only spur her on, as she blew Zheng away in the second set, taking it 6-1. Collins will now take on Barty in the Round of 16 later this week.

The field in Adelaide is now headed by number one seed Barty, Switzerland's world number 12 Belinda Bencic and three time Grand Slam semi-finalists Johanna Konta.