Adrian Mannarino started his Singapore Open in style after beating Italy's Roberto Marcora 6-3, 7-5 to send himself into the quarterfinals.

Marrarino, who is the top-seeded French player at the competition, is due to face off against Moldovan Radu Albot, who beat Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.

"I never played against him [Marcora] before, but I knew he had a couple of good games before. In the second set, he got used to the pace and was winning points in the big moments and it looked like it could go either way," Mannarino said after his victory against Marcora to ATP's website.

"But I'm pretty happy that I managed to keep my focus and win the second set."

Matthew Ebden emerged the victor against fellow Australian John Millman, the pair squared off 10 years on from their first tour meeting.

"We played before, even in juniors and in different competitions in the past, so I knew what to expect, and I am glad I executed a really good game plan and followed up from a good match yesterday. I played a really good match in terms of putting it on my racquet and pulling a lot of the points in my favour. I executed that really well, so it was a good two sets," said Ebden after his victory.

Soonwoo Kwon also confirmed his place in the next round of competition after he defeated Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama. The South Korean tennis player is due to face Marin Cilic.