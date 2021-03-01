        <
          Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha

          The match was Jennifer Brady's first since she lost to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open final. Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images
          12:52 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Jennifer Brady lost in her first match since the Australian Open final, falling to Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-2 on Monday in the first round of the Qatar Open.

          Brady, who lost to Naomi Osaka in her first major final just over a week ago, made 25 unforced errors against her Estonian opponent. Kontaveit had only nine unforced errors and didn't face a single break point against the seventh-seeded American.

          "I was expecting a very, very tough match but I'm very happy with the way I played and very pleased to get to the second round," Kontaveit said.

          Kontaveit will play three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the second round after she beat wild-card entry Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey 6-4, 6-2.