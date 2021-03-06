Andrey Rublev will face qualifier Marton Fucsovics for the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Rublev saved all five of the break points he faced in the first set and broke Tsitsipas twice. Neither player had a single break point in the second before Rublev seized his chance in the tiebreaker to sweep into a 4-0 lead which Tsitsipas couldn't recover from.

Rublev will aim to win his fourth tour title in seven months in Sunday's final after a streak of victories at Hamburg, St. Petersburg and Vienna in late 2020. The Russian has a 7-2 record in career finals with a 6-0 win streak since October 2019.

Fucsovics reached his first final in more than two years with a 6-4, 6-1 upset of Borna Coric, who is ranked 33 places higher than Fucsovics. The Hungarian converted every one of the five break points he had on Coric's serve to keep a 100% record in his three tour semifinal appearances to date. Fucsovics' only career title win was in May 2018 at the Geneva Open.

Rublev and Fucsovics have a 1-1 head-to-head record, with Rublev winning their most recent meeting in the last 16 of the French Open in October.