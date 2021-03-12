Stefanos Tsitsipas' bid to win a third straight Open 13 fizzled out when he lost to doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Herbert has a career Grand Slam in doubles but in singles is ranked 93rd, compared to fifth for the Australian Open semifinalist Tsitsipas.

But the clean-serving Frenchman turned the tables on the big-serving Greek by effectively using serve and volley on the indoor hard-court. He hit eight aces to two, won 79% of his first serves compared to 64% for second-seeded Tsitsipas, and clinched victory with a smart backhand volley at the net.