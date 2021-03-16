Britain's Dan Evans has been knocked out of the Dubai Championships after losing 6-4 4-6 6-4 to Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev in the second round.

The British No. 1, who lost to Roger Federer in Qatar last week struggled early on, but came back from 4-3, 40-0 down to take the second set. However, the Russian's strong run of form meant he seesawed to victory in the final set.

World No. 42 Karatsev will play Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the next round.

Meanwhile, World No. 4 Dominic Thiem suffered a disappointing defeat to South Africa's Lloyd Harris losing 6-3 6-4 to the world No. 82.