Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to a left groin injury.

It's the latest setback for Murray, who had received a wild card for the tournament, in his attempt to make a comeback from hip surgery in 2019.

"I had no issues while training, felt fine, did some gym work Friday, no problem, and then I woke up about 3 in the morning, felt pain in the groin, not on the side I had my surgery, and when I got out of bed I struggled quite a bit to walk," Murray told the Miami Herald. "I have no idea what I did. It's one of those freak things. Each day it has gotten progressively better, but it's not enough. I have not practiced since Friday."

Currently ranked No. 119, Murray was unable to play at the Australian Open last month due to testing positive for COVID-19 and then missed the Dubai Championships after his wife gave birth to their fourth child. He most recently played in Rotterdam earlier this month and lost in the second round.

The main draw of the Miami Open gets underway Tuesday. Murray, a two-time champion at the event, had been scheduled to play Lloyd Harris in the first round on Wednesday. Murray told the Miami Herald he was "really gutted" to miss the tournament and considers Miami his second home because of the time he has spent training in the South Florida area.

Murray is the latest big name to pull out of the tournament, which had already seen the withdrawals of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem.